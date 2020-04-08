Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

STATE OF THE STATE-ARKANSAS
Arkansas governor to give state of the state amid outbreak
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor is delivering his state of the state speech at a time when much of his state is shuttered due to the coronavirus. Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to speak to lawmakers Wednesday as they convene in two different locations for this year's legislative session The House plans to meet in a 5,600-seat arena it used for a marathon special session last month. Hutchinson plans to speak from the Senate, which is meeting at the Capitol, and his speech will be broadcast live to the arena. Arkansas has had at least 997 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas governor says no stay-at-home orders for cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor, who has resisted issuing a stay-at-home order for his state to combat the coronavirus, has opposed even allowing such restrictions at the local level. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that those restrictions need to be handled on a statewide basis. Arkansas is one of a handful of states that hasn't issued a stay-at-home order. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott says he would like to issue such an order for his city. Health officials say the number of cases in Arkansas has risen to at least 997. The state has reported two more deaths, bringing its total to 18.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAST STATES
Holdout governors: Some states don't need stay-at-home order
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — While most governors have imposed stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus, leaders of a handful of states have rejected such action. Nine Republican governors have refused to mandate that people stay at home. Local leaders have taken action in some of those states. North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Arkansas are the only states where no one is under a stay-at-home order. The lack of action from those governors has frustrated health experts and left some residents puzzled. An infectious disease expert at the University of California-Berkeley says the longer officials wait, the harder it is for such orders to have a substantial impact on the virus' spread.
BAXTER COUNTY-TEEN SHOT
Sheriff: Teen fatally shoots friend while playing with gun
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her friend while playing a game of hide-and-seek. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says shooting happened Friday at a home near Lake Norfork in northern Arkansas. According to a news release, the two 14-year-old girls were playing hide-and-seek when one of the girls found her father’s rifle and started playing with it, believing it to be unloaded. The gun discharged and struck the friend, killing her. Authorities say the girl who died was from Jonesboro. No names were released and the release said no foul play is suspected.
BELLA VISTA BYPASS
Plan in motion to complete Interstate 49 around Bella Vista
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Missouri highway officials have approved a plan to complete the remaining five miles of the Bella Vista Bypass, also known as the Interstate 49 Missouri/Arkansas Connector. Bella Vista is the only stretch where traffic has to leave I-49 and continue on U.S. 71 to travel north or south. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported the goal is for Arkansas and Missouri to each build their parts and meet at the state line. The 19-mile connector will allow motorists to circumvent Bella Vista to the west and south on a four-lane interstate, reduce travel times and improve safety. Construction is expected to begin in late April or early May with completion by Sept. 30, 2021.
ARKANSAS CORRUPTION
Court upholds ex-college president's bribery plot conviction
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of the former president of a private Christian college in northwestern Arkansas who pleaded guilty in a kickback scheme involving state legislators. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit on Tuesday upheld the three-year prison sentence of former Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III. Paris was granted the right to appeal after pleading guilty in 2018. Paris and consultant Randell Shelton were accused of funneling cash bribes in 2013-2014 in exchange for then-Sen. Jon Woods directing over $715,000 in state grants to the college.