Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

Kansas limits size of church services heading into Easter
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly says religious services and funerals will be limited to 10 people after Kasas officials identified three coronavirus clusters related to church gatherings. Kelly’s initial statewide stay-at-home order allowed for religious gatherings as long as social distancing was maintained. Her new order takes effect Wednesday, just days before Easter. She noted that most churches already had taken action, including by livestreaming services or offering drive-up gatherings in which people stay in their vehicles. Statewide, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by 6.5% Tuesday to 900. Twenty-five people have died.
Kansas officials review inmates for possible early release
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials are making plans to free some Kansas prison inmates who are close to finishing their sentences amid the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Laura Kelly said at a news conference Tuesday that “hopefully we will be able to move quite a few of those folks back into their community.” Priority will be given to inmates with “viable plans,” such as a place to live or a job. She offered no specific numbers and noted that the state will coordinate with local officials so that there will be “no surprises.”
Spirit AeroSystems announces temporary layoffs
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of Spirit AeroSystems employees in Wichita and other locations are being furloughed for three weeks without pay amid an outbreak of a novel coronavirus that has paralyzed air travel around the globe. The Wichita Eagle reports that most managers and hourly employees at Spirit, Wichita’s largest employer, will be placed on 21-day unpaid leave starting Wednesday. It's unclear exactly how many employees will be affected. The aircraft parts maker's company profile says it employs around 18,000. The temporary layoffs apply to Spirit employees associated with the company's Boeing commercial program. It includes Spirit employees in San Antonio and in Tulsa and McAlester locations in Oklahoma.
Entercom station in Kansas City sued for discrimination
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former on-air personality is suing the parent company of Kansas City radio station KRBZ-FM for sex discriminiation and for retaliating when she complained. Afrentra Bandokoudis, former co-host of “Afrentra's BIg Fat Morning Buzz,” claims in the lawsuit against Entercom that she was paid less than male on-air personalities such as Johnny Dare and Lazlo even though her show outperformed theirs. Bandokoudis worked at the station, commonly called The Buzz, from 2002 until she was fired August 2018, except for two years at a Seattle radio station. Entercom did not return a message seeking comment.
Kansas City Public Schools suspends free meals amid outbreak
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Public Schools has suspended its free meal distribution program for students after a food service worker helping with the effort tested positive for COVID-19. The Kansas City Star says the district announced the suspension Monday. Officials have given no timeline for when the program might resume. Officials suggested families go to the Harvesters Community Food Network website to locate food pantries and mobile distribution sites. Most school districts in the area launched grab-and-go food pickup programs when coronavirus closed schools to help ensure children in at-risk homes were getting enough to eat. But several have been interrupted as the spread of the virus has grown, including those at Tonganoxie, Kansas, and Raytown.
Group wants Riley County official gone over virus remarks
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Am activist group is pushing for the resignation of Riley County Commissioner Marvin Rodriquez over comments he made related to coronavirus and Chinese people. The Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice said Monday that Rodriquez should resign for saying at a March meeting that Manhattan, Kansas, wasn't at high risk for the coronavirus because it doesn't have many Chinese residents. The advocates contend such remarks fuel hatred toward Asians, by promoting a belief that China is responsible for the coronavirus pandemic. Rodriquez had earlier apologized for his remarks, saying he likes Chinese food and has Chinese friends.
Pittsburg man arrested after father is fatally shot
PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — A southeast Kansas man is jailed after he allegedly called police to say he had fatally shot his father. Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith said 29-year-old Michael Woodson called the department Sunday night to say he had just shot his father at their home. Deputies found 53-year-old David Buckley dead inside the home and arrested Woodson without incident. The Joplin Globe reports that Smith would not say how many times the father was shot and investigators are still trying to determine a motive. The two men were the only ones home at the time.
Topeka Zoo changes annual fundraisers in wake of outbreak
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Topeka Zoo has announced it will make changes to two major fundraisers as officials look to slow the spread of COVID-19. Television station KSNT reports that the zoo announced the changes Sunday. The Roar & Pour Wine Fest will be held online as a Facebook Live Event on April 25. The zoo's Brew At the Zoo event has been pushed to July 24. It had been scheduled for early June. Those who have already bought tickets will receive new tickets with the rescheduled date. The zoo is also offering refunds for those who want them.