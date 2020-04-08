Man arrested in sexual indecency with a child case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man is facing a sexual indecency with a child charge after Jonesboro police say he improperly touched a child earlier this year.
Police arrested Jimmy Doyle Bolick, 54, on April 7 after an investigation by police into a Feb. 14 incident at a Jonesboro home.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that Bolick came into her room shortly after midnight and sat on the edge of her bed, talking to her and looking at her Gecko lizards.
On March 3, the victim told police that after Bolick improperly touched her, she told him that she did not feel comfortable, he stopped and left the room, the affidavit noted.
A second incident happened about a week before the victim spoke to police, the affidavit noted.
The victim also said she was uncomfortable, police said.
“The known juvenile victim then stated that this made her feel uncomfortable and Bolick stopped and told her that this would be just between you and me,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
Jonesboro police also interviewed Bolick April 7 about both incidents.
“Bolick was asked how this made him feel and he stated that he did get a thrill out of it, but he was also afraid after each time he did it,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
A $50,000 bond was set Wednesday for Bolick, who will be arraigned May 29 in circuit court.
