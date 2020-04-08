Missouri opens up more parking for truckers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KAIT) - Missouri is making things a bit easier for truckers delivering essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced it would allow truckers to park at its weigh stations.
Trucks can park at scale houses, including overnight parking, throughout the federally declared emergency.
There are a few restrictions:
- Parking does not interfere with the operations of the facility (no parking on ramps/turn-around areas, in scale lanes, in front of inspection buildings, in areas designated for staff or handicap parking, or in other areas identified by on-site state patrol personnel).
- No littering of any kind.
- No alcohol or drug consumption on state property.
- Restroom facilities may not be available at several sites.
- Adherence to any other rules set forth by the facility’s personnel.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.