NEA Board of Realtors offers help with rent or mortgages

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Board of Realtors will host an event Wednesday to aid those hurt by the recent tornado that hit Jonesboro.
The group will be set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the parking of ERA Doty Real Estate to assist in customers trying to get money to help pay rent or mortgages.
Customers are eligible for up to $1,500 for rent or mortgage payments.
But you are required to bring a copy of a mortgage statement, utility bill, or a copy of your lease/ rental agreement.
Executive broker of NEA Doty Realty Kim Stem explains why their group was motivated to help.
“This is just part of what realtors do,” Stem said. “This is our community and these are the homes we sell and the families who move in and it’s just taking care of our community. We’re just trying to get the word out, trying to help people that are displaced or you know, just need, it’s not a ton, but it does help. Every little bit helps."
Tables and a drive-thru set up will be made available.
