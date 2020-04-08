NEAHS hosting drive-thru pet food event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The COVID-19 pandemic and the March 28 tornado have done damage to many people’s pocketbooks, including those of pet owners.
Knowing that many are struggling to make ends meet, the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society announced Wednesday it would host a drive-thru pet food handout event.
Beginning at noon Saturday, April 11, they will provide free dog or cat food to those who need it. The event will last until they run out of food, or 3 p.m. at the latest.
Participants may choose one bag of dry food or one box/carton of wet food per type of animal (dog or cat), according to a social media post. Those who own both a dog and a cat may receive two items total.
The NEAHS workers will load the items into the vehicles.
The shelter is using the “honor system” and says the only requirement to receive the donation is to “truly be in need to receive this free food.”
Those who have received food from the NEAHS food pantry in the past 30 days or at its event last weekend in Bono are not eligible. Businesses and other rescue groups are also not eligible.
The shelter is located on Petrey Drive at 6111 E. Highland.
