Park visitors wanting to see more restrictions on equipment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead Forest Park’s visitors want to see less access to equipment, saying some visitors aren’t practicing social distancing.
Bobbi Duryee visits the park four to five times a week. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, she said fewer visitors come to the park.
However, she said the equipment shouldn’t be available to use, and she wants it roped off.
“I totally wish they would do it now before it would get bad so we can continue to walk because they’re going to end up closing the park if they don’t follow the rules,” Duryee said.
College student Paige Eby said she’d like the same thing to happen.
“The sooner we tighten down on everything, the sooner it’ll be over,” Eby said. “We need to come together as a community and agree, let’s do what we have to do to get it over with. So we don’t have to stay with these rules longer.”
The park remains open and will stay that way until further notice.
