Police search for Brickhouse booze bandit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for whoever broke into a downtown business and stole multiple bottles of booze.
Just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, officers responded to an alarm at The Brickhouse Bar & Grill, 218 S. Main.
When they arrived they found several “broken bottles of alcohol” in the alley behind the restaurant, according to the initial incident report.
Officers then searched the building with the restaurant manager.
According to the incident report, the bar bandits got away with three bottles of Smirnoff and a bottle of Patrón valued at $80. Also missing were 13 bottles of Smirnoff in a milk crate valued at $300.
After collecting evidence, including fingerprints, the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.
Anyone with information on this break-in should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
