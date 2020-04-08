Severe weather reported in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A round of severe weather traveled into Region 8 Wednesday evening, dumping hail and causing tornado watches and warnings to be issued by the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Craighead and Poinsett counties until 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
A tornado was spotted on the ground by Region 8 meteorologist Aaron Castleberry over open farmland near Highway 67 and 226.
A tornado watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for most of Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.
The storms pushed from the west around dinner time.
Large hail was reported throughout the area, with nearly two inch hail reported in Horseshoe Bend, Lynn and Ravenden as well as one-inch hail in Strawberry, Egypt and Viola, according to the National Weather Service.
Region 8 News continues to follow the severe weather.
