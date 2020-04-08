Shooting at Arkansas State University puts campus on lockdown

Chancellor asked all students to shelter in place for now.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 8, 2020 at 1:05 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 1:42 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University is reporting a gunshot victim found on campus early Wednesday morning.

The campus is on lockdown.

According to an A-State alert sent to students, it happened around 12:20 a.m., at 1203 University Loop.

Both university police and Jonesboro police are at the scene.

Officers set up crime scene tape during the investigation early Wednesday morning.
Many officers left the scene around 1:30 a.m.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse arrived at the scene around that time.

He said they immediately shut down the campus after the report of the shooting.

They haven’t arrested anyone in this case, but they asked all students to shelter in place for now.

Chancellor Damphousse said there are around 700 students scattered across campus

We have a reporter at the scene, and we will have the latest on Good Morning Region 8.

Police officers from several agencies are at a dorm investigating a person with a gunshot wound.
