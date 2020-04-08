Tornado response addressed in 1st virtual city council meeting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The very first virtual Jonesboro City Council meeting took place Tuesday night as the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The virtual setting was the first order of business walked-on to the council agenda.
The resolution got the green light as the city adjusts to what they called a new normal.
On top of that, another ordinance walked on allows the mayor to declare an emergency curfew and wave the council's vote.
Even though the council passed that ordinance, there was not a curfew in place by Tuesday night.
Council members spent part of the over two-hour-long meeting reflecting over the response following the EF-3 tornado on March 28.
"The response from our neighbors and Northeast Arkansas was just unbelievable overwhelming," Alderman John Street said. "The spirit of the people in this city is not to be matched anywhere. I can't believe we were so fortunate to have no severe injures and no deaths. The hand of God was definitely on this city."
Alderman Street wasn't alone.
Aldermans Joe Hefner and Bobby long both talked about the incredible response from the people of Jonesboro and while there’s still a long way to go, they said we are well on our way to recovery.
