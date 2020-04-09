April 9: Tornado devastates Region 8 neighborhood

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 9. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
News Headlines
Dozens of Region 8 families are picking up the pieces this morning after another devastating tornado touched down in their neighborhood. We have live team coverage starting at the top of the hour.
The tornado that tore through Harrisburg was first spotted on the ground near Highways 67 and 226 around 7 p.m. by our Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry. Here’s what he saw:
This morning Jonesboro police are searching for a person suspected in an early morning shooting.
With more than 1,000 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the state of Arkansas, we know you have a lot of questions and concerns. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will try to answer them during a live virtual town hall meeting tonight at 7. Here’s how you can watch and participate.
Weather Headlines
Following last night’s storms, much calmer weather returns to Region 8.
It will be nice and cool for the rest of the week.
More rain moves in Easter weekend, with showers possible on Sunday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast, plus he tracks last night’s tornado path and storm damage reports around Region 8, coming up at the top of the hour.
