Arkansas Activities Association cancels remainder of spring sports calendar

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The season is over for high school baseball, softball, track & field, and soccer.
The Arkansas Activities Association announced Thursday that the remainder of the spring sports calendar is canceled due to COVID-19. The decision also includes State Finals Weekend scheduled for May 22nd & 23rd. The AHSCA All-Star Weekend in Conway scheduled for June is also cancelled.
The AAA has extended their dead period through May 30th. During this dead period, teams aren’t allowed to practice, lift weights together, play games, or travel to competition. Athletic facilities are also closed. The AAA canceled the remainder of the state basketball finals on April 6th.
