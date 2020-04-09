Arkansas governor addresses state of the state amid outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Arkansas' governor is asking lawmakers for their help trimming his proposed budget as the Legislature convenes for this year's session amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke to lawmakers Wednesday as they convened in two different locations, with the House meeting in a basketball arena and the Senate meeting at the Capitol.
Hutchinson proposed his budget last month, but revenue officials since then have said they expect the state to bring in $205 million less than initially forecast.
Legislative leaders have said they hope to complete the session in less than two weeks.
