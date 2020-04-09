Brookland hires Eric Munoz as new head football coach

April 9, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 12:02 PM

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland will go into a new conference with a new football coach.

The Bearcats announced Thursday that Eric Munoz will be the new head coach. He spent the 2019 season as Valley View running backs coach along with assisting in special teams. The Blazers had their first perfect regular season in program history and won the 5A East title.

Munoz previously worked as an assistant under Gus Malzahn at Arkansas State and at Auburn.

The Bearcats move up from the 4A-3 to the 5A East in 2020.

5A East (2020-2022)

Batesville

Brookland

Forrest City

Greene County Tech

Nettleton

Paragould

Valley View

Wynne

