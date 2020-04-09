Brookland hires Eric Munoz as new head football coach

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland will go into a new conference with a new football coach.
The Bearcats announced Thursday that Eric Munoz will be the new head coach. He spent the 2019 season as Valley View running backs coach along with assisting in special teams. The Blazers had their first perfect regular season in program history and won the 5A East title.
Munoz previously worked as an assistant under Gus Malzahn at Arkansas State and at Auburn.
The Bearcats move up from the 4A-3 to the 5A East in 2020.
5A East (2020-2022)
Batesville
Brookland
Forrest City
Greene County Tech
Nettleton
Paragould
Valley View
Wynne
