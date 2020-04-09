Chamber of Commerce, others collecting donations for Harrisburg tornado victims

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A day after a devastating tornado hit their town, the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce and others announced they would accept donations for those affected by the storm’s destruction.
The chamber is collecting the following items:
- Cleaning Supplies
- Gloves
- Mask
- Clothes
- Toiletries
- Linens
- Shoes
- Baby items and food
- Non-perishable food
Donations can be dropped off at the Harrisburg Municipal Building, 202 N. East St., next to the library.
Those donating items will need to use the Water Street entrance and go to the courtroom door facing the fire station.
According to the police department, donations are also being accepted at Drover Cowboy Church, 1507 Pine Grove Lane.
The church is collecting:
- Hygiene products
- Water
- Baby wipes
- Baby formula
- Non-perishable food
For more information, call Holly Henderson or Erika Mooney at 870-930-6087.
