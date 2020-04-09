Contractors continue repairs 12 days after tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday marked 12 days since the E-F3 tornado came through Jonesboro, destroying many homes and businesses.
The Bridger Place neighborhood was one of the hardest hit areas, but a lot of progress has been made in cleanup efforts.
Volunteers have helped clean out a lot of the debris, and contractors have been busy working to repair and save the homes they can.
Rick Steward is a contractor from Wynne, in the roofing business for 43 years.
Steward and his crew have been driving the hour to Jonesboro every day, working more than 12-hour days to help those impacted by the storm.
“It’ll all come back to you, it will, in time, it will. You know people need help in this area. Right now, that’s why we’re here you know, and all the contractors that’s here ya’ll give a little bit extra, that’s all I can tell you,” said Steward.
Steward and his crew have been working to repair one roof a day.
They are also working with other contractors to make sure the homes get all the proper repair.
Steward did want to remind homeowners to make sure your contractor is licensed, and can show their tags and information before being hired to work.
