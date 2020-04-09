Crowley’s Ridge Academy holds parade Thursday to honor teachers

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Hutchinson announced Monday that in-school instruction would be canceled for the rest of the school year thanks to COVID-19.
A mother of Crowley’s Ridge Academy students came up with an idea to thank the teachers. Mitzi Hicks helped organize a parade, it was held Thursday evening at the Paragould Cinema 8.
CRA kids and teachers got to ditch the screens and see each other in person.
“I can’t even tell you what it means. I have a lump in my throat, I miss these kids,” said dyslexia therapist Debbie Webb. “We’re a family at CRA, so not getting to be near each other has been difficult. I didn’t even realize how much it would mean just to see their faces.”
Hicks added “my kids really miss their teachers and their friends. I just put a little note on facebook and I got a lot of feedback from it. So we decided to give it a go. Very exciting. I think everybody just got lifted spirits from it.”
Krista Deroe also helped to organize the event. “So once we got here, we just had some volunteers join in with us,” Deroe said. “And we kinda broke up into lines and just started organizing from there. It was really easy, we had a lot of help. It’s kind of emotional really just having all our friends and family.”
So all in all, a nice social occasion in the social distancing age.
