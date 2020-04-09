Families continue cleanup following Jonesboro tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families in Jonesboro are still cleaning up after the March 28 tornado.
Families spent Thursday picking up things like pictures and memorabilia and packing away furniture to move out of damaged homes.
Amanda May’s parents have lived in their home off of Prospect Road for more than 40 years, but their home was one of many destroyed by the E-F3 tornado almost two weeks ago.
May said leaving has been difficult for everyone.
“It’s a slow process, going through 40 years worth of family memories and living here and it’s just kind of disheartening to- it’s all gone,” said May.
The tornado in Harrisburg Wednesday night hit a lot of people in this neighborhood hard, especially with so much left to do in Jonesboro.
Families did say they know Region 8 will help those in Harrisburg, just like they’ve helped those in need here.
“Stay strong, there are people here to help,” said May. “When you need it, they’re here to help.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.