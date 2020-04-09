First elk hunting season set for Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The first elk hunting season in modern history will be held in fall of 2020.
The Missouri Conservation Commission approved the season at its meeting on April 8.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) they have designated a nine-day archery portion running Oct. 17 through Oct. 25 and a nine-day firearms portion running Dec. 12 through Dec. 20.
“The timing of the season was designed to come after the peak of elk breeding during late September and early October and to avoid the elk season coinciding with portions of the firearms deer season,” explained MDC Elk and Deer Biologist Aaron Hildreth.
There will be five permits for bull elk and they will be valid for both archery and firearms seasons.
All elk hunting permits will be assigned through a random-lottery drawing.
The application fee for general permits is $10.
Qualifying landowners will not be required to pay the $10 application fee when applying for the landowner permit.
Those selected for each of the five permits must pay a $50 permit fee.
General permits can be used in Carter, Reynolds, and Shannon counties, except the refuge portion of Peck Ranch Conservation Area.
Applications for the random elk-permit lottery will be accepted May 1 through May 31. To apply click here or visit a local permit vendor.
Applicants can check to see if they have been selected for an elk-hunting permit online starting July 1.
Qualifying landowners are required to submit their property information before applying through MDC’s Landowner Permit Application, which can be found here.
According to MDC, the random lottery will be limited to one application per-person, per-year with a 10-year “sit-out” period for those drawn for a general permit before they can apply again.
Landowners may apply once each year for a general and land owner permit, but are only eligible to receive one elk hunting permit annually.
For more information and regulations on elk hunting in Missouri, click here.
