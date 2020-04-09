Jonesboro issues COVID-19 emergency curfew

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro has issued a citywide, nighttime curfew effective Friday evening to help reduce the impact of the coronavirus in town.
According to a media release from Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, the Declaration of Local Emergency takes effect at 10 p.m. Friday, April 10.
Officials said the curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night for no more than 120 days.
The curfew will be reviewed by the Jonesboro City Council at its April 21 meeting, Perrin said in the release.
Perrin said he is hopeful that the curfew will not be needed for the 120-day period.
Perrin said officials received approval from Gov. Asa Hutchinson on the issue, citing several concerns including protecting police and first responders.
In the media release, Perrin said the idea is more in line with the Governor’s idea of a targeted approach while not creating major disruptions, especially dealing with commerce.
“Cities around Arkansas and the nation are seeing success with nighttime curfews. Every hour people are not interacting in person decreases the chances of a spike that could overload our healthcare systems,” Perrin said.
Perrin also spoke with City Medical Director Dr. Shane Speights and Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe on the issue.
Speights said the area has seen increases in cases, with officials looking for ways to reduce the number.
“It is our duty to continue to look for ways to reduce the impact of this disease on our local healthcare workers, hospitals and the general public. Essentially, our community’s duty is to keep working to flatten the curve,” Speights said, noting the peak of cases in Jonesboro is not expected for about a month or so.
However, the activities not impacted by the curfew include travel to and from work, for medical reasons or to contact emergency services like police, firefighters or ambulance, or traveling beyond the city limits.
