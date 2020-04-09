Jonesboro police, emergency crews respond to rollover crash on East Johnson Avenue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews have responded to a rollover crash with possible injury in the 2200 block of East Johnson Avenue, according to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant.
The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. April 9.
Details are scarce but the desk sergeant said at least four ambulances were called to the scene.
Authorities are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.
