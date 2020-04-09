KAIT to air live COVID-19 town hall Thursday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We know a lot of you have a lot of questions and concerns about COVID-19 and Arkansas' response.
On Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will answer your questions about COVID-19, in a live virtual town hall.
KAIT, in partnership with KARK, will air the live town hall on KAIT-NBC at 7 p.m., April 9, and streamed live on the Region 8 News app.
The town hall will give you the opportunity to get your questions answered on the COVID-19 issue.
You can ask a question on Facebook and use the hashtag ASK ASA.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.