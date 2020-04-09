Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. researchers have opened another safety test of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, this one using a skin-deep shot instead of the usual deeper jab. Inovio Pharmaceuticals launched the small study this week with volunteers in Kansas City, Missouri, and Philadelphia to see if its vaccine candidate is safe enough for crucial larger tests. Kansas City researchers say there's no shortage of volunteers. It's the second study underway in the U.S., and multiple potential vaccines are being developed in labs around the world. Experts say it likely will take more than a year for any vaccine to be widely available.