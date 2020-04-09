Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri health chief seeks racial data on COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The head of the Missouri health department says he's directing medical professionals to provide racial data about patients who become sick or die from the new coronavirus. Health director Randall Williams said Wednesday that about 40% of providers have not been supplying that information to the state. So far, no racial data has been posted on the state's website, though it does show cases by age. Numbers from elsewhere show that black Americans have died from the virus at a disproportionately high rate. Some black lawmakers raised concerns Wednesday about the lack of data from Missouri about how the coronavirus is affecting racial groups.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-LEGISLATURE
Missouri lawmakers approve multi-billion dollar virus bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have voted to give Republican Gov. Mike Parson sweeping authority to spend billions of dollars in federal stimulus money as the state fights the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers on Wednesday approved the use of federal funding for medical supplies, local governments, nursing homes and other aid. Parson says he'll sign the bill as soon as possible. Parson’s administration asked for the authority to spend roughly $4.8 billion in federal dollars in response to the pandemic, but at least $1.8 billion of that hasn’t been promised by Congress. Lawmakers are taking social distancing precautions as they conduct business.
MISSING MAN-HOMICIDE SUSPECTED
Springfield police say man missing since July likely killed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield police are investigating the disappearance of man who hasn't been seen since July 2019 as a likely homicide. Police arrested a man and woman Tuesday night on suspicion of first-degree murder in the case of 34-year-old Elijah McReynolds. However, the couple was released Wednesday without charges being filed. McReynolds is listed as a missing person. Police say a third person who is considered a primary suspect in the case is in custody in a different jurisdiction on unrelated charges. Police began investigating in August 2019 when they received information that McReynolds might have been killed in Springfield and his body moved elsewhere.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE STUDY
Second US study for COVID-19 vaccine uses skin-deep shots
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. researchers have opened another safety test of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, this one using a skin-deep shot instead of the usual deeper jab. Inovio Pharmaceuticals launched the small study this week with volunteers in Kansas City, Missouri, and Philadelphia to see if its vaccine candidate is safe enough for crucial larger tests. Kansas City researchers say there's no shortage of volunteers. It's the second study underway in the U.S., and multiple potential vaccines are being developed in labs around the world. Experts say it likely will take more than a year for any vaccine to be widely available.
HIT-AND-RUN HOMICIDE
Man charged in hit-and-run homicide at Kansas City park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with stabbing and then intentionally running over another man at a Kansas City park. Police say 41-year-old Felipe Carillo, of Kansas City, was killed Monday at the city's Blue Valley Park. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Corey Darden with first-degree murder and three other counts. Investigators say Darden decided to steal Carillo's Jeep and confronted the victim while he was inside the vehicle. Carillo ran after he was stabbed and court documents say Darden intentionally ran him down with the Jeep. Darden was arrested after he crashed the Jeep and got into the car of a person who stopped to help.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING
Flood risk remains a concern along eastern Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service says flooding remains a concern in several states along the Missouri River, even though the weather has been kind so far this spring. The agency says the flood risk is high in eastern South Dakota, eastern North Dakota, eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, eastern Kansas and Missouri because the soil remains wet. However, a lack of rain and the warm temperatures this spring have allowed snow to melt gradually across the Plains without increasing the risk. Officials have trimmed their forecast for how much water will flow down the Missouri River in 2020, but it is still expected to be a wet year.
ENTERCOM-DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT
Entercom station in Kansas City sued for discrimination
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former on-air personality is suing the parent company of Kansas City radio station KRBZ-FM for sex discriminiation and for retaliating when she complained. Afrentra Bandokoudis, former co-host of “Afrentra's BIg Fat Morning Buzz,” claims in the lawsuit against Entercom that she was paid less than male on-air personalities such as Johnny Dare and Lazlo even though her show outperformed theirs. Bandokoudis worked at the station, commonly called The Buzz, from 2002 until she was fired August 2018, except for two years at a Seattle radio station. Entercom did not return a message seeking comment.
MISSING PERSON-CHARGES FILED
Charges filed in disappearance of Missouri man in 2018
FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with abandoning a corpse in the case of a central Missouri man who was missing for more than a year before his remains were found. Sheriffs departments in Audrain and Callaway counties say 39-year-old Timothy Sullins, of Raymondsville, was charged in the death of Matthew Beauchamp, of Mexico. Beauchamp had not been seen since September 2018. His remains were found on a county road west of Mokane in December. Authorities believe Beauchamp may died from a drug overdose at a Callaway County home in 2018. Investigators allege Sullins and another person moved Beauchamp’s body. The second person has since died.