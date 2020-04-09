Local pastor gets creative for Easter Sunday service

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many pastors are changing the way they connect with their members due to the pandemic, but one local Heartland pastor hopes this Easter will be a memorable one.
John Mchaffie is the pastor of Sikeston First Assembly of God. He said he’s been thinking about how to observe Easter Sunday in light of the pandemic. He came up with a plan.
“We are going to have a parking lot service to celebrate Easter,” he said.
Mchaffie’s calling the service “Honk for Jesus.”
“We’re going to stage in that area and I’ve got some music, I’ve got a sermon, and as people come in we’re going to line them up catercorner,” Mchaffie said.
The special Sunday Easter event marks a change from the church’s recent online services.
“We have gone to a virtual church I have a kid min live at 9:30 and we also have a church service at 10,” he said.
There will be a few rules to keep everyone safe. “The rule is you need to make sure their 6 to 8 feet apart , there will be no bathrooms and nobody can leave their cars,” Mchaffie said.
Mchaffie admits this has been a trying time for him. “This has been a surreal moment for me and probably for every pastor in the united states we had to learn a new norm,” he said.
But, he’s hoping this unusual Easter service will be unforgettable. “This would be memorable for our youngest to our oldest to remember we had a good Easter,” he said.
