Mother and daughter cling to one another through tornado

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A second tornado within days of each other ripped through another Region 8 town; a family describes their experience through the storm.
The Fatherees family lives on Meadow Lane. They moved into the home in 1999. Angie and daughter Stephanie say the tornado left its mark.
“It sounded like someone was hitting the house with cement bricks, like a ton of cement bricks on every side of the house,” Stephanie says.
She looked up from her bathtub and saw the tornado’s wrath.
“I was seeing the clouds, rotating clouds as it passed over right after, a few seconds after the noise. It was insane,” she says.
Angie says debris began moving all around them when the lights went off.
“It was just scary. It was ripping the roof off -and stuff,” she says. “I didn’t know how far it would go.”
Their belongings now scattered across the lawn make the women emotional. Stephanie says they can be replaced, but the image saddens her.
“It doesn’t really matter, I know, but your stuff is your stuff,” she says.
They advise others to listen to the sirens and warnings in the future when the next tornado strikes.
The area around Jones Street also received damage Wednesday.
Bobby Rowland said he lives on Jones Street, right behind the Dollar General.
Rowland and his wife, with their two children, were about to go to their safe spot as the tornado hit.
The winds caused the back window to blow out.
“I’ve heard them before. They say it sounds like a train. It kinda’ does. Sounds more like a jet to me. Like a jet engine,” Rowland said. “I mean it’s just a roar and when it came through, it was gone just as it happened. I mean it came through. It hit and left.”
Rowland said he and his wife, who is a nurse, went door to door to check on people in their neighborhood.
There were no injuries reported.
