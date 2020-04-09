NEA well represented on 2020 All-State Tournament Basketball Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association has released their All-State Tournament basketball teams.
54 NEA standouts were selected. Arkansas State signee Caleb London makes the grade, London led Conway to the 6A State Finals.
The AAA chose 2 MVPs in 3A, 4A, 5A, & 6A since their respective state finals were canceled. Nettleton senior Elauna Eaton earned 5A Girls MVP honors, West Memphis forward Chris Moore was tabbed in 5A Boys. Mountain View’s Aubrey Isbell & Melbourne’s Kenley McCarn are MVPs in 3A Girls & 2A Girls.
You can view the entire All-State Tournament Basketball Team here.
5A Boys All-State Tournament
MVP: Chris Moore (West Memphis)
Jalon Lewis (West Memphis)
Jordan Mitchell (West Memphis)
Zane Butler (Greene County Tech)
Jesse Washington (Jonesboro)
Detrick Reeves (Marion)
5A Girls All-State Tournament
MVP: Elauna Eaton (Nettleton)
Wakiryah Daniels (Nettleton)
Briley Pena (Nettleton)
Destiny Salary (Jonesboro)
Kate Gilbert (Mountain Home)
Tiera Bradley (West Memphis)
4A Boys All-State Tournament
Tedrick Washington (Blytheville)
Jackson Ballard (Brookland)
4A Girls All-State Tournament
Isabella Higginbottom (Batesville)
Brynlee Ellis (Pocahontas)
Reese Gardner (Southside)
3A Boys All-State Tournament
MVP: Dan Newson (Osceola)
MVP: Shamar Jones (Rivercrest)
Greg Hooks (Osceola)
Anthony Harris (Osceola)
Alex Askew (Rivercrest)
Kam Turner (Rivercrest)
Stetson Smithson (Bald Knob)
Brayden Burcham (Gosnell)
3A Girls All-State Tournament
MVP: Aubrey Isbell (Mountain View)
Josie Storey (Mountain View)
Chaelann Vickers (Mountain View)
Sloan Wiedower (Harding Academy)
Jaecie Brown (Hoxie)
Mycha Mason-Wilson (Trumann)
Bailey Augustine (Walnut Ridge)
2A Boys All-State Tournament
Rholly Davis (Earle)
Jermain Johnson (Earle)
Jay Jones (Bay)
Luke Rolland (Pangburn)
Jacob Carter (Rector)
Ethan Jones (White County Central)
2A Girls All-State Tournament
MVP: Kenley McCarn (Melbourne)
Jenna Lawrence (Melbourne)
Josie Roark (Melbourne)
Colbi Maples (Earle)
Reesa Hampton (Marmaduke)
Grace Puckett (Riverside)
1A Boys All-State Tournament
Justus Cooper (Izard County)
Coby Everett (Izard County)
Caleb James (Hillcrest)
Cole Young (Mammoth Spring)
Brandon Martin (Viola)
1A Girls All-State Tournament
AJ McCandlis (Viola)
Sami McCandlis (Viola)
Kylie Baxter (Hillcrest)
Terra Godwin (Mammoth Spring)
Hannah Bryant (Norfork)
