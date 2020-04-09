NEA well represented on 2020 All-State Tournament Basketball Team

By Chris Hudgison | April 9, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 3:20 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association has released their All-State Tournament basketball teams.

54 NEA standouts were selected. Arkansas State signee Caleb London makes the grade, London led Conway to the 6A State Finals.

The AAA chose 2 MVPs in 3A, 4A, 5A, & 6A since their respective state finals were canceled. Nettleton senior Elauna Eaton earned 5A Girls MVP honors, West Memphis forward Chris Moore was tabbed in 5A Boys. Mountain View’s Aubrey Isbell & Melbourne’s Kenley McCarn are MVPs in 3A Girls & 2A Girls.

You can view the entire All-State Tournament Basketball Team here.

5A Boys All-State Tournament

MVP: Chris Moore (West Memphis)

Jalon Lewis (West Memphis)

Jordan Mitchell (West Memphis)

Zane Butler (Greene County Tech)

Jesse Washington (Jonesboro)

Detrick Reeves (Marion)

5A Girls All-State Tournament

MVP: Elauna Eaton (Nettleton)

Wakiryah Daniels (Nettleton)

Briley Pena (Nettleton)

Destiny Salary (Jonesboro)

Kate Gilbert (Mountain Home)

Tiera Bradley (West Memphis)

4A Boys All-State Tournament

Tedrick Washington (Blytheville)

Jackson Ballard (Brookland)

4A Girls All-State Tournament

Isabella Higginbottom (Batesville)

Brynlee Ellis (Pocahontas)

Reese Gardner (Southside)

3A Boys All-State Tournament

MVP: Dan Newson (Osceola)

MVP: Shamar Jones (Rivercrest)

Greg Hooks (Osceola)

Anthony Harris (Osceola)

Alex Askew (Rivercrest)

Kam Turner (Rivercrest)

Stetson Smithson (Bald Knob)

Brayden Burcham (Gosnell)

3A Girls All-State Tournament

MVP: Aubrey Isbell (Mountain View)

Josie Storey (Mountain View)

Chaelann Vickers (Mountain View)

Sloan Wiedower (Harding Academy)

Jaecie Brown (Hoxie)

Mycha Mason-Wilson (Trumann)

Bailey Augustine (Walnut Ridge)

2A Boys All-State Tournament

Rholly Davis (Earle)

Jermain Johnson (Earle)

Jay Jones (Bay)

Luke Rolland (Pangburn)

Jacob Carter (Rector)

Ethan Jones (White County Central)

2A Girls All-State Tournament

MVP: Kenley McCarn (Melbourne)

Jenna Lawrence (Melbourne)

Josie Roark (Melbourne)

Colbi Maples (Earle)

Reesa Hampton (Marmaduke)

Grace Puckett (Riverside)

1A Boys All-State Tournament

Justus Cooper (Izard County)

Coby Everett (Izard County)

Caleb James (Hillcrest)

Cole Young (Mammoth Spring)

Brandon Martin (Viola)

1A Girls All-State Tournament

AJ McCandlis (Viola)

Sami McCandlis (Viola)

Kylie Baxter (Hillcrest)

Terra Godwin (Mammoth Spring)

Hannah Bryant (Norfork)

