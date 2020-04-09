No one injured in crash into building, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - No one was hurt Wednesday when a vehicle went into a building in Jonesboro, according to Jonesboro police.
Officers went to Honey Baked Ham in the 2000 block of East Nettleton Avenue around 4:15 p.m. April 8, when the crash happened.
According to police, two elderly women were inside the vehicle when it went into the building.
The women were not hurt, and a customer, who was inside the building, was not hurt, either, police said.
The restaurant will be open Thursday and are working on temporary repairs, the business’s owner said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.