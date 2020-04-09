Recovery efforts continue on Southfield Drive in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of homes were impacted by the tornado that went through Poinsett County Wednesday night.
Volunteers came from everywhere to try to help the people of Harrisburg pick up the pieces.
“When you see it out here during the day, you realize how blessed we are that no one was killed or badly injured,” said Sheriff Kevin Molder. “It’s just the damage is devastating.”
“It’s heartbreaking for sure, but there is some good sides to it with everybody that’s showing up, and trying to help us out,” said Harrisburg Mayor Justin Kimble. “It’s wonderful to see.”
Cleanup efforts were underway on Southfield Drive.
Groups like Breaking Bonds and the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief were among those helping out.
“If it’s sweeping the porch, or if it’s cutting a tree, or if it’s just being with people as a positive encouragement, anything we can do, really, we’re just happy to be here,” said Breaking Bonds Staff Member Stephen Cook.
“1:00 last night I’m making phone calls, getting crews set up, and ready to come in this morning,” said Sheriff’s Deputy Jay Paul Woods. “8:00 or so, we had crews on the ground, getting with it."
Woods is also a Commander for the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.
He said this situation hit home and his crews would be there as long as needed.
“As soon as we hit the ground, we got boots working, we’ve got chainsaws going, we’ve got people cooking and almost immediately we’re working,” said Woods.
“We had so much support last night, we had people come from all over Northeast Arkansas and it makes you realize how blessed we are,” said Molder.
