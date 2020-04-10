April 10: Wet and stormy Easter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, April 10. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Cool, quiet weather continues today with highs only expected to reach the 50s.
We’ll warm into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday, with rain increasing Saturday night.
Easter looks to be a wet, stormy day.
Most of the severe weather will stay south of us, but as history has shown us in recent weeks we cannot let our guard down.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Two Region 8 communities devastated by tornadoes are helping each other rebuild their lives.
In an effort to enforce social distancing and prevent people from congregating, the city of Jonesboro has issued an emergency curfew.
A single-vehicle crash injured three teens and left another one dead.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
