Birthday girl donates her talents to tornado victim

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 13-year-old is raising money after designing t-shirts to help a friend after March 28 Jonesboro tornado destroyed her home.
The EF-3 tornado hit the city of Jonesboro on the same day that Tatiana Bass celebrated her birthday.
Her friend, Porsha McCoy, lived on Prospect Road, an area directly affected by the tornado’s wrath.
Bass took it upon herself to use her birthday money to buy t-shirt making supplies to sell. Then, she took the money raised and gave it to McCoy.
“All I could do was break down crying. I can’t even lie,” McCoy says.
In just three days, Bass raised a total of $500.
“I was just so happy. I was jumping up and down. I wanted to make somebody else smile,” Bass says.
The money helped McCoy replace items lost or ruined from the tornado. Her emotions overtook her when she received the gift.
“That means a lot to see these kids stepping up. We need more like that in this community. Tati is a good girl, a very good girl,” she says.
Bass encourages others to use their talents to help neighbors and friends in this time of need.
“If you do have the chance to help somebody, I would expect you to help them, but everybody might not have the ability to help them but still try your best and do it,” she says.
McCoy says her family keeps picking up the pieces and moving forward. She says Bass helped them tremendously.
“Tati, she knows she touched my heart,” she says.
