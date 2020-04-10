Blytheville teen dead from a single car crash in Missouri

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO. (KAIT) - Single vehicle accident kills 1 teen, injures 3 others at Arkansas state line
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile from Gosnell, Arkansas was driving her 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Highway NN, 2 miles north of the Arkansas state line around 4:20 P.M., on Thursday, April 9th.
That’s when she ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a utility pole which caused the car to overturn.
An unnamed 16-year-old female passenger from Blytheville, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Darreonau Foreman, 17, from Steele, Missouri and Kyle Spears, 19, from Caruthersville, Missouri were also passengers in the car.
Foreman was taken by Survival Flight to Lebonheur Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
The driver and Spears were flown to Region One Health Medical Center also in Memphis.
