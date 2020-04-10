Caruthersville High School honors seniors with photo display

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - All schools in the Heartland remain closed due to Stay at Home orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As you can imagine, this has many seniors feeling blue about their last semester in high school.
Prom and graduation ceremonies are on hold.
For others, spring events and sports are also in limbo or canceled altogether.
In Missouri, Governor Mike Parson announced on Thursday, April 9 all schools must remain closed the rest of the semester.
With this disappoint, a plan by Caruthersville School leaders couldn’t have come at a better time.
They are celebrating their graduating high school seniors in a big way.
On Thursday afternoon, Caruthersville school staff hung large photos of each graduating senior in every window at the high school.
According to Caruthersville Elementary School Principal Misty Rhine, Superintendent J.J. Bullington came up with the idea.
Principal Rhine said the idea was a big hit.
Traffic around the high school was “endless” Thursday evening.
On Facebook, staff at the high school let students know they miss them, told them to keep their spirits up, while practicing social distancing and posted photos of their mascot Tiger lonely without them.
