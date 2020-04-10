Coping with anxiety during severe weather season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of tornadoes have caused serious damage to two Region 8 towns in the last two weeks and many people may be dealing with storm anxiety.
Dr. Dana Watson, clinical psychologist with Families, Inc. Counseling Services said anxiety is not all-around a bad thing.
It helps us emotionally and physically pay attention to danger.
But, when it increases ahead of a threat of when there is not a threat there, it can cause us to have fear.
There are ways, however, that can help us feel more in control of a situation.
“Some of the ways we can take back control physically would be to put an action plan in place for ourselves or our families,” Dr. Watson said. “You know when we know what to do when that time comes it can help reduce some of the chaos and those felling that we have.”
Dr. Watson also said we can take back control mentally by beginning to talk about our feelings with friends and family.
She also said the stress can have an effect on our children and encourages parents to talk to their children about what fears they may face and that they can feel some type of control of what they can do to stay safe.
Families, Inc. offers free brief crisis support services for those who need to talk to a professional. To do that, give them a call at 870-933-6886.
Also, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said during a news conference on Friday that people can call the Community Health Center at 833-236-2131.
