Donations continue to come in for Harrisburg tornado relief

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A tornado damaged homes in Harrisburg but it hasn’t damaged the strength of the city.
The community continues to collaborate to get things back on track. Drover Cowboy Church is one of the sites you can donate supplies.
“We’re getting a good turnout of donations,” Angela Swanner said. “We’ve had to turn some away because we’ve been so overwhelmed with clothing. However we are still accepting non-perishable food items. And we are in need of items like brooms, mops, garbage bags, bleach. We have about three families that we know are totally displaced. We’re looking to fulfill their needs on furnishing the things they need the most. But we’re also working with the other churches in our community to provide for all the people in need.”
Better weather has allowed for a faster cleanup on Southfield Drive.
Harrisburg Police Chief Roderick Moore stresses that residents use precaution. “We have a lot of city and county vehicles that come inside this residential neighborhood,” Moore said. “We’re asking people still that if you have no business being over in the Southfield Drive neighborhood, just stay away as we try to expedite this cleanup effort. Saturday is going to be a real big cleanup day for us. That’s the day we’re expecting a lot of our volunteers to go ahead and come in. And try to help get as many houses as we can with that cleanup effort.”
It’s good to see on Good Friday that spirits are up as well as giving hearts.
