Easter Sunday Severe Threat

Another chilly night is expected as temperatures drop down to near 40 under clear skies. Winds switch to the south which will help us warm up back to the mid-60s Saturday. A few sprinkles are possible in the morning, but higher rain chances arrive after sunset. More rain overnight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Storms Sunday morning may be loud but should stay below severe limits. During the afternoon though, a few strong to severe storms are possible. The greater risk of severe weather is in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and southern Arkansas. We’ll be watching storms closely. Colder air moves in behind this storm system, and a few cold days are in store for early next week.