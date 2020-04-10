Events held to honor healthcare workers, pray during COVID-19 pandemic

A Community Park and Pray event was held Friday at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould. (Source: Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Facebook page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 10, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 10:50 PM

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The people in two Region 8 communities had an opportunity Friday evening to thank people who are helping those who are impacted by COVID-19, plus provide a show of faith.

Officials said events were held at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould and White River Medical Center in Batesville.

According to the Batesville Fire Department Facebook page, the Light It Up with Hope and Courage event gave people a chance to hear music and a message.

Batesville Fire Department Blessed to be able to participate in the community Light It Up with Hope and Courage event being held at White River Medical Center this evening stop by if you are in the area tune your car radio to 98.9 to hear the music and message.

Posted by Batesville Fire Department on Friday, April 10, 2020

The COVID-19 Community Park and Pray were held Friday at AMMC.

COVID-19 Community Park & Pray

Posted by Arkansas Methodist Medical Center on Friday, April 10, 2020

The event was also an opportunity to show support for healthcare workers, officials said.

