Events held to honor healthcare workers, pray during COVID-19 pandemic

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The people in two Region 8 communities had an opportunity Friday evening to thank people who are helping those who are impacted by COVID-19, plus provide a show of faith.
Officials said events were held at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould and White River Medical Center in Batesville.
According to the Batesville Fire Department Facebook page, the Light It Up with Hope and Courage event gave people a chance to hear music and a message.
The COVID-19 Community Park and Pray were held Friday at AMMC.
The event was also an opportunity to show support for healthcare workers, officials said.
