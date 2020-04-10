Gov. Parson orders Mo. schools closed for rest of semester

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a daily briefing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.
During his briefing, Gov. Parson ordered Missouri schools stay closed for the rest of the semester.
He said schools should continue remote learning for their students until the end date previously set on their academic calendars.
Currently, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 3,539 total positive cases and 77 deaths in the state.
The governor announced this week the Missouri Department of Labor would implement an emergency rule to help ensure first-responders who contract COVID-19 are covered through workers’ compensation.
The administration also distributed PPE for law enforcement and fire service agencies to regional distribution points across the state.
Gov. Parson said after a review by Missouri’s Alternate Care Site Working Group, a hotel in Florissant was converted into a care facility and could be used as early as next week if necessary.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.