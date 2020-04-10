Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LANSING, Kan. (AP) — State prison officials say inmates in one cell house at the Lansing Correctional Facility are out of their cells and destroying property. Prison spokesman Randy Bowman says the riot started about 3 p.m. Thursday when several inmates refused to return to their cells. More than six hours later, some inmates had given up or gone back to their cells but others continue to ransack offices, breaking windows and starting fires. Staff members escaped the cell house safely. Bowman says it's unclear what started the incident. He says prison officials are monitoring the inmates with video and on-site. No injuries have been reported.