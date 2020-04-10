Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LANSING PRISON RIOT
Inmates out of cells destroying property at Lansing prison
LANSING, Kan. (AP) — State prison officials say inmates in one cell house at the Lansing Correctional Facility are out of their cells and destroying property. Prison spokesman Randy Bowman says the riot started about 3 p.m. Thursday when several inmates refused to return to their cells. More than six hours later, some inmates had given up or gone back to their cells but others continue to ransack offices, breaking windows and starting fires. Staff members escaped the cell house safely. Bowman says it's unclear what started the incident. He says prison officials are monitoring the inmates with video and on-site. No injuries have been reported.
VIRUS OUTBEAK-KANSAS
Kansas governor sues in dispute over in-person services
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor has filed a lawsuit after a Republican-dominated panel of legislative leaders overturned her executive order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 attendees during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday that “the last thing” she wants to do right now is get involved in a legal dispute, but the panel’s ruling Wednesday left her no choice because lives are potentially on the line. Kelly is asking the Kansas Supreme Court to expedite the case and hopes to have a ruling by Sunday, which is Easter, the traditionally the most-attended church service of the year.
BC-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EASTER-SERVICES
Some churches confront virus restrictions on Easter services
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — At the holiest time of year for Christians, churches are wrestling with how to hold services amid the coronavirus outbreak. In some cases, that has set up showdowns between pastors and local officials over restrictions that forbid large gatherings. Many churches are offering parishioners livestreaming options to observe Good Friday and Easter services on TVs, phones and computers. Others are sending worshippers to drive-in movie theaters for services. Governors in several states have deemed church an “essential service,” allowing Easter worship to proceed even as public health officials warn that large gatherings could be a major setback amid a pandemic that has killed more than 14,000 people in the U.S.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS LAWSUIT
ACLU seeks release of Kansas inmates vulnerable to COVID-19
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has asked the Kansas Supreme Court to immediately release prisoners who have preexisting medical conditions that make them vulnerable to the new coronavirus. The civil liberties group on Thursday filed a class action petition on behalf of seven inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility, the Ellsworth Correctional Facility and the Topeka Correctional Facility. They are seeking an expedited hearing before the state’s highest court. The Kansas Department of Corrections says inmates and staff are especially at risk of infection and that officials have taken steps to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in corrections facilities.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY OFFICERS DISCIPLINE
Wyandotte County pays $50,000 to inmate beaten by sergeant
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Wyandotte County paid $50,000 to an inmate who was beaten by a sergeant. Sheriff Donald Ash said Thursday the sergeant, David Toland, was fired in February. Toland was accused punching the handcuffed prisoner and slamming his head against an elevator door while taking him from a drug search. Toland was charged in November with misdemeanor mistreatment of a confined person and aggravated battery. Another deputy, Marcus Johnson, was charged with misdemeanor mistreatment of a confined person and misdemeanor assault for another incident during the same search. Johnson was not fired and Ash would not say if he was disciplined. Their court cases are pending.
TOPEKA HOMICIDE
Topeka police make arrests in man's shooting death
Police have announced several arrests in the shooting death last week of a 28-year-old man in central Topeka. Police say 22-year-old James Boatwright and 26-year-old Davontra Alston were arrested Wednesday after officers served search warrants in the case. They have been charged with first-degree murder in the Saturday night shooting death of D'Angelo Payne. A third man, 21-year-old Jeffrey Walters, was arrested on suspicion of weapon and drug counts in the case. Police have said officers were called Saturday night to the scene of a crash and found Payne dead of gunshot wounds at the scene.
OVERLAND PARK HOMICIDE
Man shot to death in suburban Kansas City; suspect sought
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City are searching for a suspect after finding a man shot to death in Overland Park overnight. Police say officers were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to an area near the Johnson County Central Resource Library for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man dead in a parking lot near the library. Police identified the victim as Micah Babick of Prairie Village. No arrests have been announced. Police say a red vehicle linked to the shooting left the crime scene. It was driven by a man in his 20s with dreadlocks.TAKE A BREAK
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING
Flood risk remains a concern along eastern Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service says flooding remains a concern in several states along the Missouri River, even though the weather has been kind so far this spring. The agency says the flood risk is high in eastern South Dakota, eastern North Dakota, eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, eastern Kansas and Missouri because the soil remains wet. However, a lack of rain and the warm temperatures this spring have allowed snow to melt gradually across the Plains without increasing the risk. Officials have trimmed their forecast for how much water will flow down the Missouri River in 2020, but it is still expected to be a wet year.