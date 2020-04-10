Lepanto boy celebrated after birthday plans canceled

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lepanto boy’s 10th birthday plans were all postponed due to COVID-19, leaving him down in the dumps.
But, his loved ones could not stand to see his heart broken any more.
Trevor Gordon is described by his friends and family as the sweetest child who loves Jesus and plays the drums at church and since being out of school, he has missed his friends.
But those friends, could not let him celebrate his 10th birthday alone after his trip to Washington D.C to visit the White House and a chance to sing on stage with the Christian rock band Big Daddy Weave were all canceled.
So, they threw him a surprise birthday parade.
Trevor cried instantly when he saw the line of people driving down the street, calling the whole thing “amazing.”
He only had one thing he wanted to say to them all.
“Thank you, thank you so much," Trevor said.
Trevor finished the night with steak and cake and a heart full of gratefulness.
