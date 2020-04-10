Local restaurants continue adjusting to COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines have forced many restaurants in the area to adapt.
Because of this, many local restaurants are struggling economically and, in some cases, have been forced to close.
One of the local restaurants that has had to make some changes to stay afloat is The Parsonage in downtown Jonesboro.
“It tends to cripple you for a little bit, but the strong ones pull through,” The Parsonage co-owner John Myers said about the effects recent events have had. “We’ve got a great fan base, and a lot of customers who are loyal.”
The Parsonage is doing all it can to survive, and the support system Myers talked about is doing their part to contribute.
Coming off a slow day where the restaurant only made $50, The Parsonage had plenty of orders coming through Friday, including one customer that tipped $40 to the restaurant in addition to their meal.
In addition, Myers’ daughter recently helped to set-up a GoFundMe for the restaurant to help them stay operational during this difficult time.
The community has responded by giving nearly $1,000 in three days.
Myers says that the timing of the tornadoes along with the pandemic is unfortunate, but the fan base has helped in a big way.
If you would like to support The Parsonage, here’s a link to their GoFundMe page.
