Man cited after carrying rifle into Walmart, police say

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was cited Friday for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass after police say he walked into the Wal Mart in Ash Flat with a rifle, according to Ash Flat police.
According to Ash Flat Officer Blair Ables, police went to Walmart after getting a call about the man.
The man, whose name was not released, was escorted for the building and said that carrying the weapon into the store was an exercise of his Second Amendment rights, Ables said.
Officials said the weapon was not loaded and that the man, who was carrying the weapon in a sling across his back, did not threaten anyone inside the store.
The store has a no open-carry firearms policy and is considered private property, police said.
Store employees then called police, who arrived at the scene.
After talking to the man, Ables said police checked the weapon and returned it to him. The man left and the police said the man did not have the weapon in his hands at any time.
