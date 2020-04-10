Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Turkey season not canceled

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missourians do not have to wait until November to enjoy a fresh turkey as its hunting season is upon us.
The department of conservation nature center manager Sara Turner said that there is more to do at a conservation property than just boating, fishing and bird watching.
“You can also go turkey hunting. There is a rumor going around that turkey season has been canceled. That is absolutely not true. You can still turkey hunt in Missouri from April 20th to May 10th. "
With turkey season just weeks away, permits can be obtained online or at your local Walmart.
