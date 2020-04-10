Region 8 communities help and learn from another during tornado aftermath

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - In less than two weeks, two tornadoes have touched down in Region 8 and now with more Northeast Arkansans tornado victims, efforts to help are being shown all over the region.
“We started this [Jonesboro Community Response] as Jonesboro community response because we wanted people to identify with Jonesboro. However, the need grew," President of Jonesboro Community Response Nate Miller said.
The need was completely unexpected and now, the Jonesboro Community Response, a group of more than 8,000 created to combat COVID-19 troubles, are coming together to meet the needs of tornado victims.
“Just take the Jonesboro off and it’s a community response page," Miller said.
The group is also trying to bring a little normalcy back to children’s lives by making Easter baskets. They are collecting supplies at the Embassy Suites and will distribute the baskets to tornado victims Saturday evening.
And, that community response could even be felt on the emergency service side.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said Thursday that although these are tough circumstances, they are able to learn from those who have and are walking in the same shoes.
“We can learn from Jonesboro. What they did and how they responded with their resources," Molder said.
Adding this is a moment you don’t see often; two cities hit back to back with the same devastation.
“Rather it be a large-scale tornado or in a rural county like ours. There are some things we may do different. There’s other areas we may need resources that weren’t needed in Jonesboro or vice versa," Molder said.
But, whatever is done to help rebuild these communities, he says it can only be done with a united team.
“We’re all a part of one large community and that’s what makes it so great," Molder said.
Sheriff Molder said that while we are Jonesboro strong and even Harrisburg strong, we are, for sure, even stronger here in Northeast Arkansas.
