Report: Inmates look for answers after COVID-19 outbreak at federal prison

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT/WREG) - At least 30 cases of COVID-19 have happened at the Forrest City federal prison in recent days as inmates there are asking for help.
According to a report from content provider WREG, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are helping with the issue.
An inmate, who is at the prison, said that inmates are being treated only if there are severe symptoms, WREG reported.
At least 150 prisoners are sharing six toilets, five urinals, and 12 showers at the facility, the inmate said.
Prison officials are working to keep sick and healthy inmates separate as the issue continues. The federal Bureau of Prisons told WREG that while the CDC does not require universal testing in asymptomatic prisoners, but if a prisoner is asymptomatic, the prisoner must be in quarantine for 14 days.
If the prisoner has any kind of symptom, they are placed into isolation until there is a negative test.
