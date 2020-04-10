School provides meals to students during pandemic

BEEBE, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A White County school is keeping kids fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to content partner KARK, the Beebe School District is making meals Monday through Friday for kids within the district.
School staff ranging from maintenance workers to teachers are all pitching in to provide meals to students.
Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said the sight of a school bus has helped students in a trying time.
“I’ve gotten several emails and texts from people saying the only thing normal in their lives right now is seeing that yellow bus pull up," Nail said.
The district plans to continue the service through the end of the school year.
