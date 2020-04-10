Two Osceola residents test positive for COVID-19, Mayor says

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 10, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 6:29 PM

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Osceola residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and those residents are in proper quarantine, Mayor Sally Wilson said on Facebook Friday.

According to the Facebook post, Wilson was notified of the positive tests.

In my capacity as mayor, I was informed that two of our residents have tested positive for COVID-19. These two residents...

“The Osceola Police Department is knowledgeable of quarantine requirements, so I trust that our town will respect their privacy while they recover,” Wilson said. “Our prayers are with them for a quick and full recovery.”

