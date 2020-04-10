Two Osceola residents test positive for COVID-19, Mayor says

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Osceola residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and those residents are in proper quarantine, Mayor Sally Wilson said on Facebook Friday.
According to the Facebook post, Wilson was notified of the positive tests.
“The Osceola Police Department is knowledgeable of quarantine requirements, so I trust that our town will respect their privacy while they recover,” Wilson said. “Our prayers are with them for a quick and full recovery.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.