Caraway throws parade for local woman battling cancer

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday morning, members of the Caraway community gathered together to throw a parade in celebration of neighbor Tammy Schneiderheinze, who is battling cancer.
“It felt so wonderful. I feel so loved,” Schneiderheinze said.
Tammy’s cousin, Christie Elam, organized the event with tons of support from everyone in the community.
“I just thought how special would it be if she could see everyone and drive past and just give her that love that she needed to help pick up her spirits,” Elam said.
Schneiderheinze has been dealing with the illness for a year and a half. It started as breast cancer, but it has now spread throughout her entire body.
Not knowing how much longer she will live, Schneiderheinze said being around family and friends one last time meant the world to her.
“It just meant everything because I haven’t been able to be around my family for so long because of the virus and cause I don’t think I have a whole lot of time left. So, it was really special to everybody come by,” Schneiderheinze said.
