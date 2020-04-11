Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas Supreme Court will hear coronavirus case Saturday
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Saturday on Gov. Laura Kelly’s lawsuit against legislative leaders who overturned her executive order banning religious services of more than 10 attendees during the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic governor filed the lawsuit Thursday after a Republican-dominated legislative panel overturned her order. Kelly and the panel generally agree that worshipers should stay home and watch livestreamed religious services during the pandemic, but they disagree on whether the state has the constitutional authority to order it. Kelly pointed to three religious gatherings that led to outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Inmates rampage through offices, set fires at Kansas prison
LANSING, Kan. (AP) — Prison officials say inmates at a Kansas prison where at least 28 people have been sickened by the coronavirus rampaged through offices, breaking windows and setting small fires for several hours before the facility was secured. The disturbance involving about 20 men began about 3 p.m. Thursday in medium-security cell house C of the Lansing Correctional Facility. Two inmates had minor injuries and were treated at the site. Staff members were able to get out of the building when the disturbance began and no staff was injured. The cell house sustained “quite a bit of damage.”
Kansas suspends sales of nonresident turkey permits
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has suspended sales of general nonresident turkey permits to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Gov. Laura Kelly says in a news release that while turkey hunting is largely a solitary activity, the potential for inadvertent spread of COVID-19 due to travel associated with nonresident participation is "something we simply cannot risk.” This was initially not an issue because nonresident permit sales were lagging behind last year, when 14,700 nonresident spring turkey permits were issued. But state officials became alarmed when nonresident demand for them in Kansas began to rise after hunting opportunities diminished in other states.
Church heads to parishioners after virus halts services
HOISINGTON, Kan. (AP) — With the coronavirus halting Easter services, a Catholic church in central Kansas is going on the road to reach worshipers. The Great Bend Tribune reports that the pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will ride on a parade float Sunday through the town of Hoisington, with hymns blaring. The float features a hand-painted wooden replica of the steepled church. Church member Doug Axman says the the float will be driven past all the community’s churches, as well as the activity center, grocery store and and a senior living center.
Spike in law enforcement impersonations reported in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a spike in people impersonating law enforcement officers in Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday that it has identified about 10 reports of suspected law enforcement impersonations in the past several weeks in multiple counties. There have no reports of injuries or thefts. The KBI says that the impersonator often questions whether the driver’s travel is “essential,” or asks for workplace documentation. The Kansas stay-at-home order doesn’t require people to carry or a letter, identification card, or other paper proving they are allowed to leave their home.
Some churches confront virus restrictions on Easter services
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — At the holiest time of year for Christians, churches are wrestling with how to hold services amid the coronavirus outbreak. In some cases, that has set up showdowns between pastors and local officials over restrictions that forbid large gatherings. Many churches are offering parishioners livestreaming options to observe Good Friday and Easter services on TVs, phones and computers. Others are sending worshippers to drive-in movie theaters for services. Governors in several states have deemed church an “essential service,” allowing Easter worship to proceed even as public health officials warn that large gatherings could be a major setback amid a pandemic that has killed more than 14,000 people in the U.S.
ACLU seeks release of Kansas inmates vulnerable to COVID-19
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has asked the Kansas Supreme Court to immediately release prisoners who have preexisting medical conditions that make them vulnerable to the new coronavirus. The civil liberties group on Thursday filed a class action petition on behalf of seven inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility, the Ellsworth Correctional Facility and the Topeka Correctional Facility. They are seeking an expedited hearing before the state’s highest court. The Kansas Department of Corrections says inmates and staff are especially at risk of infection and that officials have taken steps to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in corrections facilities.
Wyandotte County pays $50,000 to inmate beaten by sergeant
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Wyandotte County paid $50,000 to an inmate who was beaten by a sergeant. Sheriff Donald Ash said Thursday the sergeant, David Toland, was fired in February. Toland was accused punching the handcuffed prisoner and slamming his head against an elevator door while taking him from a drug search. Toland was charged in November with misdemeanor mistreatment of a confined person and aggravated battery. Another deputy, Marcus Johnson, was charged with misdemeanor mistreatment of a confined person and misdemeanor assault for another incident during the same search. Johnson was not fired and Ash would not say if he was disciplined. Their court cases are pending.