Tyronza Police Chief arrested in domestic battery case

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Tyronza Police Chief Tony Postell has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-3rd degree, according to Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson.
Postell was arrested by Trumann police around 3 a.m. April 11 after an incident earlier that morning.
According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office online booking roster, Postell, 35, of Gilmore was booked into the Craighead County jail around 5 a.m. Saturday.
