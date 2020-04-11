Tyronza Police Chief arrested in domestic battery case

Tyronza Police Chief Tony Postell was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of domestic battery after an incident in Trumann, according to Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 11, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 10:43 AM

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Tyronza Police Chief Tony Postell has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-3rd degree, according to Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson.

Postell was arrested by Trumann police around 3 a.m. April 11 after an incident earlier that morning.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office online booking roster, Postell, 35, of Gilmore was booked into the Craighead County jail around 5 a.m. Saturday.

